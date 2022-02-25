SAN DIEGO – The Chelsea’s Light Foundation announced Friday that it will be winding up operations with officials saying the organization has “completed its mission.”

The foundation was created in honor of Chelsea King, a 17-year-old Poway High School senior who was attacked and murdered at the hands of an ex-con rapist in February 2010. Following her death, King’s parents, Brent and Kelly King, championed Chelsea’s Law and established the Chelsea’s Light Foundation Sunflower Scholarship Fund and an annual “Finish Chelsea’s Run” 5-kilometer jog-walk.

More than $1 million was raised to fund college scholarships for San Diegans through the Sunflower Scholarship Fund, the organization said.

On Friday, Brent King spoke to FOX 5 about how hard it is to pass legislation like Chelsea’s Law, which mandates lifelong prison terms for those convicted of violent sex crimes against children and increases oversight of paroled sex offenders.

“There’s lots of fantastic organizations out there that do a lot of wonderful work in the space of protecting our children,” he said. “There aren’t a whole lot that do the legislative side and the legislative side really is almost a climate opportunity, meaning it has to have the right political climate to be able to work.”

In a statement announcing the organization’s closure, King’s family thanked the community “for keeping Chelsea so close.”

“It is truly amazing what the power of an engaged community can accomplish,” the statement reads.

King’s killer, John Albert Gardner III, was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for her murder and for the slaying of another girl a year prior, 14-year-old Escondido High student Amber Dubois. Gardner also was sentenced to 25 years to life for attacking a 22-year-old jogger two months prior to killing Chelsea.

But Chelsea’s legacy lives on in San Diego County. Along with the impact of Chelsea’s Law, a portion of Interstate 15 at the Lake Hodges Bridge was renamed in 2013 as the “Chelsea King Memorial Bridge.” San Diego vocalist Jenn Cruz also released a musical tribute to her in 2015 that the foundation expected would become “an anthem for our cause.”

Nathan Fletcher, chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and author of Chelsea’s Law when he served in the California Assembly, released a statement Friday, stating that Chelsea’s “spirit and the strength of her family and friends” ultimately led to the legislation being passed.

“This law remains in place and has been protecting our children for a decade,” Fletcher said. “The ongoing work of the foundation inspired youth and helped provide vital funding for so many. All of our love goes to Brent, Kelly and Tyler for their courage in doing so much lasting good for our community.”

Fletcher added, “Chelsea King will never be forgotten.”