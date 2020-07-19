With campuses closed, local teachers prepare to open school year from a distance

SAN DIEGO – With Friday’s announcement by Gov. Gavin Newsom that schools in counties across the state most likely will not be returning to campuses next month, San Diego County teachers and parents find themselves in uncharted territory.

Gisella Gigglberger, a teacher at Spreckles Elementary in University City, will meet her new class of fifth-graders next month completely online, a first in her more than 25-year career. (Courtesy of Gisella Gigglberger)

For Gisella Gigglberger, it will mark the first time in her more than 25-year career she won’t be able to greet her students in person, a reality she finds “heartbreaking.”

“I have 26 first days of school,” said Gigglberger, a fifth-grade teacher at at Spreckles Elementary in University City, “and this will be the first time that I don’t meet my students outside on the playground — all excited — waiting to get into their fifth-grade classroom.”

Newsom’s guidance comes amid the historic COVID-19 pandemic, now responsible for more than 600,000 deaths worldwide including more than 142,000 Americans, according to the CDC. As of Saturday, San Diego County has reported a total of 23,114 coronavirus cases and 478 deaths with new community outbreaks regularly reported by officials. The county’s 14-day rolling average of positive tests currently sits at 6%.

The state’s new rules prohibit schools in 32 counties on the state’s watchlist — representing roughly 80 percent of California’s population — from resuming in-person instruction until the county comes off the watchlist for two weeks.

Some districts in the state including San Diego Unified previously announced plans to begin the school year virtually prior to Newsom’s announcement.

But that doesn’t mean it still won’t be an adjustment for teachers like Gigglberger.

“I’m not shocked; I’m disappointed,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking to think that I’ll get to know my students across the screen, but that’s the way it is.”

The practice of distance learning comes with challenges, Gigglberger said. For one, she’s not able to answer all of her student’s questions and build off their energy, like she otherwise would in a classroom. She argues it’s those components which set children up for success.

“There’s something you just can’t describe when a classroom is on, it’s working,” she said. “I can talk to them, see them face to face, and have that interpersonal connection that’s gone.”

Lost connections have parents preparing their kids differently for the first day of school.

“We’re telling them that it’s going to be different because they won’t be able to see their teachers or their friends,” said Richard Yen, who has two children attending Spreckles.

“The second grader is pretty sad about it,” he said. “The kindergartner, I think it’s kind of a strange experience. We’re all getting excited about her having her first day of school and stuff and now it’s all going to be home.”

But when the time comes for schools to physically welcome back students, Gigglberger said she’ll be more than ready to go.

“I hope and plan that we reach a point where we are back in the classroom,” she said. “As long as we’re safe and back to going school because that’s where they belong and that’s where I belong. That’s where all the teachers and we want to be. Nobody wants to do this.”

Classes begin for San Diego Unified on Aug. 31.