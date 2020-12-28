Winter storm brings high surf, water advisory to San Diego beaches

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Some beachgoers were disappointed by the scattered showers and strong wind at Imperial Beach Monday.

“I was trying to get away from the winter, expecting a sunny day here at the beach, but definitely not — this is not,” Noelia Briseno, a visitor from Texas, said.

San Diego saw its first winter storm of the season Monday with snow in the mountains and heavy downpours across the county that kicked up high surf at the coast.

“My husband checked the gauge before he went surfing this afternoon and ended up going up north,” resident Carrie Jiampa said.

That’s exactly what the Department of Environmental Health is asking residents to do — stay out of the ocean water.

The county issued a General Rain Advisory for the next 72 hours following the rain for all coastal waters in San Diego County due to possible contamination from urban runoff. Swimmers, surfers, and other ocean users are warned levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers, and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff.

In Imperial Beach, Mayor Serge Dedina said it’s possible contaminated water could flood some streets.

“Obviously with the rain, we have a lot of sewage and pollution coming out from the Tijuana River and from south of the border on the beach,” he said. “That’s not a good scenario for anybody, including our lifeguards. Our firefighters and our sheriffs are going to be out in the streets making sure people stay safe.”

Winds were expected to pick up Monday night and forecasters said the surf could reach up to 10 feet Tuesday.