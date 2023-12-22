SAN DIEGO — The days of sunsets before 5 p.m. are almost behind us in southern California. The sun is now setting slightly later each day, a sign of the approaching summer.

The winter solstice is here.

December 21 marked the winter solstice this year, which is the shortest day and longest night of the year. The winter solstice also marks the beginning of the winter season; it typically falls on Dec. 21 or 22.

Now, the days are only getting longer, even if it is just a little at a time.

On Friday, Dec. 22 in San Diego, the sun will set at 4:47 p.m.

On Christmas in San Diego, the sun will set at 4:49 p.m. By New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2024) the sun will set at 4:53 p.m. Jan. 9 marks the first time the sun will set at 5 p.m. in San Diego since early November.

During the 2023 winter solstice, San Diego had around 10 hours of daylight on both Dec. 21 and 22, according to NOAA’s Solar Calculator.

For sunrise and sunset times in other U.S. cities, visit NOAA’s Solar Calculator here.

The summer solstice is the opposite, marking the longest day of the year and shortest night.

In other parts of the country some areas have much less sunlight during the winter solstice. Juneau, Alaska had the shortest amount of daylight during this year’s winter solstice, coming in at 6 hours and 22 minutes. On the flip side, Honolulu, Hawaii (10 hours and 51 minutes) and Tampa, Florida (10 hours and 22 minutes) had the most hours of daylight.

The winter solstice has been celebrated in many cultures throughout the world as a time of rebirth. At Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, crowds gather at the English Heritage site every year to witness the sunrise during the summer solstice and the sunset during the winter solstice, BBC reports.

While the sun is at its current position you can do a little experiment.

Go outside and look at your shadow, it will be the longest shadow you cast all year. During the summer solstice, you will see almost no shadow.