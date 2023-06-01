BONITA, Calif. — A Powerball ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a VONS supermarket in South Bay, the California Lottery announced.

The ticket matched five numbers, but missed the Powerball number for Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 2, 4, 54, 61, 62 with a Powerball number 14.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a VONS store located at 4404 Bonita Rd. in Bonita. The $1,036,009 million prize was the top winning ticket sold from Wednesday’s drawing.

This is the second recent million-dollar winning ticket sold in San Diego County in less than a month, said the California Lottery. A previous lucky Powerball ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store located at 5746 Amaya Drive in La Mesa in early May.

The winner has 180 days from Wednesday to claim their Powerball prize. More information on how to cash in that ticket can be found here.

There was no winner for the $239 million jackpot after Wednesday’s drawing. In total, there were 54,918 winning Powerball tickets sold in California with prizes ranging from $4 to the top ticket sold in Bonita.

According to the California Lottery, the odds of matching all five numbers, plus the Powerball number is one in 292,201,338. Meanwhile, the odds of matching five numbers without the Powerball, like the winner in Bonita, is one and of 11,688,054.

This Powerball jackpot started at $20 million more than a month ago and has now climbed to an estimated $262 million, lottery officials confirmed.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 7:59 p.m. PST.