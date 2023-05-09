A customer buys Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LA MESA, Calif. — A Powerball ticket worth over $3.2 million was sold at a La Mesa convenience store, the California Lottery announced.

The ticket matched five numbers, but missed the Powerball number for Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 15, 20, 33, 36, 43 with a Powerball number 12.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven store located at 5746 Amaya Drive in La Mesa. The $3.2 million prize was the top winning ticket sold from Monday’s drawing.

There was no winner for the $97 million jackpot. In total, there were 37,573 winning Powerball tickets sold in California with prizes ranging from $4 to the $3,202,599 ticket sold in La Mesa.

The last Powerball ticket sold in California to match all six numbers was the record-breaking $2.04 billion prize won in Altadena last year.

The current Powerball jackpot has been rolling since April 19, when someone won the top prize in Ohio, lottery officials said.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $109 million, according to the CA Lottery website.

The winner has 180 days from Monday to claim their Powerball prize. More information on how to cash in that ticket can be found here.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 7:59 p.m. PT