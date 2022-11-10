EL CAJON, Calif. — A Powerball ticket matching five numbers, but not the Powerball number, was sold in El Cajon, the California Lottery announced.

The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store located at 735 Bradley Avenue and is worth $190,341. The jackpot for matching all five numbers plus the Powerball number was $20 million.

The El Cajon ticket was the top prize won in California for the Wednesday, Nov. 9 drawing.

This was the first Powerball drawing since Tuesday, when a ticket sold in Altadena won the grand prize of $2.04 billion, the largest jackpot in Powerball history. The drawing was delayed from it’s usual Monday timeframe due to a technical error in Minnesota.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Saturday with an estimated jackpot of $47 million. Powerball drawings are scheduled for every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 7:59 p.m.