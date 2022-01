SAN DIEGO – Authorities Wednesday said a man working as a window washer was killed when he fell down eight stories from a downtown San Diego building.

The fall happened about 11:50 a.m. from a building a 1 14th Street near the intersection with National Avenue, San Diego police said.

Few other details were immediately available, but police said the man did not survive his injuries from the fall. He was not publicly identified by police.

