SAN DIEO — Crews are working to extinguish a brush fire in rural East County.

The wind-driven fire was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on the Campo Indian Reservation, near Black Wood and Old Mine roads, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The blaze, dubbed the Blackwood Fire, is 30 acres in size and is burning at a moderate rate of spread, fire officials said. About five structures are threatened.

