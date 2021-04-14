Wind advisory extended for San Diego County deserts, mountains

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A wind advisory has been extended until 2 a.m. Thursday for the San Diego County deserts and mountains, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

The advisory also applies to the city of Borrego Springs.

West winds between 25 and 35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds were expected to strengthen late Wednesday afternoon and peak in the evening.

Blowing sands and dust could lead to sudden restrictions in visibility, and gusts could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, the NWS said.

Drivers were urged to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Residents were also urged to secure outdoor objects.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.