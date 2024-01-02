SAN DIEGO — The immediate future of the Ocean Beach Pier hangs in the balance. It suffered extensive damage during the big waves and high surf advisory over the last several days.

Jose Ysea, a spokesperson with the City of San Diego, said engineers will be assessing the damage to the pier, taking photos and notes, with a meeting with officials scheduled for Tuesday to go over the next steps.

“It’s going to take awhile for us to really be able to get an idea of the true damage once the whole storm season passes,” Ysea said. “Because of the significant damage that was done here in OB, we really want to have a look at that right now to see if there is any issue with the stability of the pier, of course any debris falling can hurt somebody underneath. So public safety has to be number one.”

The big question is — Will the pier remain closed until its demolished and rebuilt, or will the city pay for a temporary fix?

The pier has already been closed since October 2023, but after the recent big surf, officials extended the closure of the pier to also include the entry point on Niagara Avenue and the stairs from the boardwalk. However, many people were seen moving the temporary fence and closure signs, ignoring them.

Structural Engineer Matthew Martinez, vice president of Moffatt and Nichol, the firm handling the pier demolition and redesign with the city, was seen putting up a new sign Tuesday. He said the old sign wasn’t as secure and appeared to have been vandalized and taken off the locked fence. The sign provides some information on the project and a QR code to the project’s website: https://www.sandiego.gov/cip/ocean-beach-pier-renewal

Drone 5 video shows the missing piling, broken railings and fences spread through the top of the pier.

“The current damage is more significant than what has occurred in the past, so it’s really the city’s call as to how much effort they want to go in, doing a short term fix,” Martinez said.

“We are going to definitely have to replace the pier at some point. It’s just going to depend on what it’s going to look like and what it’s going to cost,” Ysea added.

The city said over the past five years it has spent approximately $1.7 million to repair the Ocean Beach Pier.

In September, three renderings were released that show options of what the pier could look like, but Martinez said this spring, they plan to unveil one new rendering and will then have more public meetings to get feedback.

A 2018 study showed the pier has reached the end of it’s service life. The pier was first opened in July 1966 and will turn 58 years old this year.

Martinez said he understands the importance and history of this pier firsthand.

“I was a lad of 12, fishing pole in hand when it opened. On opening day, caught my first fish here. We know how important it is to the community,” Martinez said.

Martinez said demolition and construction is estimated to begin in 2026, and would likely take up to two more years to complete.

Ysea said city engineers are also looking at damage done to Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach and the Children’s Pool in La Jolla.