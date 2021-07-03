Wildfire grows to 10 acres, prompts evacuations west of Julian

SAN DIEGO — A fire in rural San Diego County had grown to more than 10 acres and was threatening homes Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out some time before noon in the Santa Ysabel area just west of Julian. A motor home caught fire and the flames spread to brush along state Route 79 near Mesa Grande Road, authorities said.

By 1 p.m., officials said the fire was threatening homes on School House Canyon Road and parts of the neighborhood were being ordered to evacuate. Those who lived on School House were told they must leave, while residents of Epei Hill Road were warned that they may need to get out soon.

Deputies are conducting evacuations now. https://t.co/9yt1sXYz1X — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) July 3, 2021

An evacuation site was planned for Lake Henshaw to the north.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were going door-to-door sure people in the area were getting out safely.

Check back for updates to this developing story.