Wildfire burns 90 acres near Tecate

MARRON VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) – A wildfire blackened expanses of rugged terrain in the remote southeastern reaches of San Diego County Thursday.

The blaze began spreading for unknown reasons in the late afternoon in Marron Valley, about two miles west of Tecate and roughly a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Cal Fire.

By 6 p.m., crews had halted the spread of the blaze at 90 acres. No structural damage was reported.

Another wildland blaze charred about 100 open acres in Lawson Valley, near Jamul, earlier Thursday. That fire also caused no known property losses or injuries, though it prompted evacuations of some back-country homes and closures of rural roads.