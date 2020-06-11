Wildfires blacken thousands of acres at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — Three wildfires continued burning across open terrain on the grounds of Camp Pendleton Wednesday, sending plumes of smoke over northern San Diego County but posing no threats to military or civilian structures.

The flames, which began spreading through training areas toward the center of the Marine Corps base on Monday, had charred roughly 8,600 acres as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Camp Pendleton public affairs.

Base officials said:

the Wood Fire, which had scorched about 7,000 acres was 20% contained,

the India Fire had blackened 1,100 acres and was also 20% contained,

a fire burning at Range 706 Yankee impact are had burned 500 acres.

All of the fire were in training areas and were expected to continue producing smoke all day, the Marines said in a tweet.

Military firefighters have been aided by Cal Fire ground and airborne crews in their effort to corral the blazes.

Military training maneuvers sparked the blazes, said John Crook, deputy chief of the Camp Pendleton Fire Department.