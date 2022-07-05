SAN DIEGO – Travelers at the San Diego International Airport should expect delays this week as construction crews work to remove the Terminal 1 pedestrian bridge, airport officials say.

Starting Tuesday, the effort, part of a $3.4 billion overhaul of the terminal, will result in some detours for those flying in and out of the airport. Officials said ground transportation services such as taxis, ride shares and other options are being relocated to the former Terminal 1 parking lot through Friday.

Until then, the airport encourages passengers requiring those services to use the terminal’s crosswalk and walk in the direction of the parking lot.

On Thursday and Friday, all private vehicles are expected to be routed through to the terminal’s transportation islands for dropoff and pickup efforts. As with the other change, passengers can use the crosswalk to get to the terminal or to their private vehicles.

See two maps showcasing this week’s changes below:

A map released by the San Diego International Airport shows changes for travelers on July 5-6, 2022 brought on by the Terminal 1 redevelopment project. (Photo provided by San Diego International Airport)

A map released by the San Diego International Airport shows changes for travelers on July 7-8, 2022 brought on by the Terminal 1 redevelopment project. (Photo provided by San Diego International Airport)

The Terminal 1 parking lot and the pedestrian bridge permanently closed in mid-June as part of the construction effort. It is likely to limit parking options for travelers until the new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza opens in 2024.

In all, the redevelopment is expected to be complete by late 2028, offering a total of 30 gates, additional security checkpoints, new food and beverage vendors and upgrades to airport roadways systems.

To help with the limited parking availability, officials say travelers should plan to reserve their parking space ahead of time or use ride shares and public transit options such as the free San Diego Flyer shuttle.

