CHULA VISTA, Calif. — South Bay parents and students took their fight to the district office Monday evening, claiming Castle Park High School is in need of serious repairs and demanding some attention.

“Help me understand why Castle Park is not a priority. Why not us? Are our children not worth it?” Daniella Leyva asked.

The Castle Park community showed up at the board meeting to highlight their concerns of what they say is a neglected campus.

“Mold on the windowsills. Trough urinals. When was the last time you guys used trough urinals? The bathrooms have cracked windows and stalls. They can’t lock,” student Adrian Gomez said.

The issues received more attention after people shared pictures of the problem areas on social media.

Students began to mobilize, organizing a meeting at the school’s Chula Vista campus in early June. There the district said more than 300 work orders have been completed at Castle Park this year, with about 60 more in progress. There was a promise of a new stadium, but it’s still nearly two years away from accepting bids for construction.

Parents say they were expecting a board member to be at the town hall meeting, but all were absent.

This time around, board members did have a chance to respond and pledged to make this school a priority.

The district also sent FOX 5 this statement:

“The Sweetwater District takes the concerns about our facilities very seriously. The district is pleased that the process has come forth to work with the Castle Park High Community on concerns regarding facility improvements. The district has dispatched its maintenance department to Castle Park High to review and take account of facility needs. In addition, we are continuing to identify areas and opportunities for facility improvements districtwide. As, preparations for future facility bond sales begin, the district will continue to work with school sites, including Castle Park High School to address all facility needs.”

The next board meeting is June 27, when parents hope to get the issue officially on the agenda. On July 7, a facilities subcommittee meeting is being held where board members encouraged parents and students to continue to speak out.