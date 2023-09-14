SAN DIEGO — Mosquitoes are the pests that won’t go away after San Diego County experienced the rare tropical storm that left ponds puddles and lakes filled with water.

Those standing bodies of water are now turning on a relatively new mosquito to our area called the Aedes Aegypti. The first Aedes mosquitoes were seen in 2014 and they are known for low level flying and attacking people’s ankles, giving them no buzzing warnings.

“They will take advantage any small source of water and even if it is as small as a bottle cap of water, if it’s there for a week or longer it has potential to breed mosquitos,” said Chris Conlan, a senior entomologist at San Diego County Vector control.

This mosquito doesn’t travel very far so experts say to walk your property looking for standing water along with clearing out drainage pipes that might pooling water.

“Vector knows were all these greater sources of water are on public lands, so we can treat those bigger ponds and lagoons and things like that,” said Conlan. “But when you think about all the little water sources are across the county and backyards — that’s a lot.”

Mosquitos are worse at dusk and dawn, according to experts.