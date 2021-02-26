Who can get vaccinated beginning Saturday in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A new group of San Diegans will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine Saturday.

Nearly 233,000 people in the county are fully vaccinated and over one in five San Diegans age 16 and up has received at least one dose, according to public health leaders.

Beginning Saturday, San Diegans who work in emergency services, child care and education, food handling and agriculture can sign up for vaccination appointments, but the county is warning supply is limited.

A national shortage of Moderna vaccine is causing the closure of the Petco Park COVID-19 vaccination super station beginning Saturday. It will remain closed through Tuesday as San Diego County prepares to expand vaccine eligibility to half a million people.

The county said eligibility documents vary for each sector but include a pay stub or timesheet issued within the last 90 days, an employee ID card or a letter from your employer.

Some sectors have employer-coordinated vaccination plans in place, including one for law enforcement officers. Their appointments will be handled by Scripps Health regardless of insurance carrier.

Teachers and education staff in TK through 12th grade who are covered by California Schools VEBA must use vebavaccinates.com to register for a vaccine. Staff at childcare facilities or institutions of higher education should make appointments at County Point of Distribution sites, Super Stations or other vaccination location, the county said.

Anyone who isn’t covered by specific vaccination plans should contact their primary care doctor or schedule an appointment at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

“The tier that is opening tomorrow includes half a million people and not everyone will be able to get an immediate appointment this weekend. More time slots will continuously be released as additional vaccine doses arrive in the region.” said county public health officer Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H.

San Diego County public health officials reported 662 new infections and 11 deaths Friday, increasing the county-wide totals to 259,644 cases and 3,271 deaths.