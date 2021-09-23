Who can get a third COVID-19 shot (and how) in California?

Wendy Ibarra prepares to receive her second COVID-19 vaccination dose at a vaccination clinic in South Los Angeles on June 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — California residents might be confused by the latest news on third vaccine doses and COVID-19 booster shots: namely, who can get them and when?

While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently backed boosters of the Pfizer vaccine for those over the age of 65 — and earlier approved a third shot for higher-risk individuals — the path toward wide availability of extra doses for residents remains a bit unclear.

Here’s the current state of play in the Golden State:

Third doses for the immunocompromised

State (and federal) health officials distinguish between “third doses” and “booster shots” when discussing extra vaccination eligibility, and right now, the only people who can book an appointment are those who have certain conditions that make them “moderately to severely immunocompromised.”

For this group, third doses to strengthen immune response — especially to the delta variant — are available of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine (experts are still studying the potential for an additional dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot). It includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

For help making a third dose appointment, Californians can go to the state’s My Turn CA dashboard, where they’ll be asked to verify that they have one of the listed conditions and that they received their second COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days prior.

They’ll also be asked to verify which vaccine they have already received (current medical guidance says not to mix and match doses) and will have the option to request transportation assistance. Then the state will present local options for a third dose.

A search in San Diego Sept. 23 turned up results primarily for local pharmacies and health care providers. Residents are advised to check in with their primary care provider for guidance on their specific conditions if they have questions about being immunocompromised and getting an extra dose.

Boosters for 65-and-up: Coming soon (maybe)

Big news came earlier this week in the form of the FDA signing off on booster doses for Americans 65 and older, along with those who have underlying health conditions and those in jobs that put them at high-risk for COVID-19. But more regulatory hurdles remain before boosters can be offered to that large, new group.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started a two-day meeting Wednesday to make their own recommendations on who should get extra shots and when, and as the Associated Press reports, some of the basic questions around the rationale for offering boosters had some experts considering putting off the decision for a month while they gather evidence.

Plus, the World Health Organization has strongly opposed the use of a third round of shots in wealthy nations while poorer countries don’t have enough vaccines to distribute first doses.

With all this playing out at the national (and international) level, California said Thursday that it will be ready on “day one” of federal approval to administer booster shots. State health officials said the My Turn platform is prepared to add a booster eligibility screener to its interface to help people confirm they are part of the new, larger cohort.

“California is fortunate to have enough supply of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is ready to get doses to the providers that need them,” a statement from the state health department reads.

The state also says doses will remain free regardless of health insurance or immigration status.

But what about that speech in August?

You might remember a public address by President Joe Biden from August, in which he targeted Sept. 20 as the start date for widespread booster shot availability for most people eight months after residents got their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

“We can take care of America and help the world at the same time,” Biden said.

“The time to lay out a plan for a widespread booster shot is now,” Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy added.

But the Biden administration also said the decision hinged on recommendations and authorizations by federal health regulators, which brings us to the state of play described above. For now, stay tuned to the ongoing deliberations of the FDA and the CDC.

And remember, if the federal government does ultimately carve a path forward to broader availability of third COVID-19 shots, California says it’s ready to make them available fast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.