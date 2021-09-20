While local COVID cases decrease, hospitals warn of shortages among staff members

SAN DIEGO — Coronavirus numbers in San Diego County are trending in the right direction as county leaders say cases are dropping locally, but they are having trouble keeping their hospitals operating smoothly.

According to county officials, there’s been an easing from the summer surge, with cases falling from 1,500 per day to 750 per day over the last 15 days. Thus far, there have been 4.2 million doses of vaccine administered to San Diegans.

The city council met over zoom Monday discussing the latest information in the fight against COVID. Medical officials reported that while the cases are declining, there are warnings of a fifth surge, which is causing extreme burnout among hospital staff members and entry level employees.

“We are seeing a shortage of really the entry level positions at one of our sites,” a hospital administrator said during the meeting. “We had to stop doing X-rays so we could transfer patients to different places, so it seems entry level positions are what we are struggling with right now.”

There is currently a positivity rate of 3.9, which is higher than the county’s earlier summer months. As the winter months bring people closer together for the holidays, medical experts say the delta variant will be spread along with the regular flu, causing a dangerous mix of viruses.

Dr. Jennifer Toteur, the deputy health officer for county of San Diego, says it’s clear the virus has wholly changed.

“It’s able to spread so rapidly airborne and symptoms come on a little bit sooner and the transmission is a little bit easier, and so those are things that variants and viruses like because their goal is to keep replicating,” Toteur said.

While cases in California are the lowest per capita in the U.S., officials are also warning the unvaccinated that they are more vulnerable than ever before because the delta variant is making up 99% of new infections.