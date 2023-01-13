SAN DIEGO – Some City of San Diego services will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but others will not.

Here is a look at what operations will continue and those that will be shut down on Monday, Jan. 16.

City services available on MLK Day:

Trash pickup and disposal: curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste will still be collected for customers served by the City’s Environmental Services Department. Residents who live in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday hours.

Miramar Landfill and Greenery

Miramar Recycling Center

Online services including zoning information and submitting new project applications, resubmittals and payments

Torrey Pines, Balboa Park and Mission Bay golf courses: holiday rates will apply

Chollas Lake (depending on the weather)

Mission Trails Regional Park and the visitor center, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park

All city skate parks

City services closed on MLK Day:

City’s Container Sales at 8353 Miramar Place

Development Services Department Virtual Counter appointments and inspection services

Tecolote Canyon Nature Center

All public buildings in Balboa Park such as Municipal Gym, Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center

Barrett, Hodges, Sutherland, Lower and Upper Otay reservoirs; every other city reservoir is open

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes; all other parking violations will be enforced

All libraries

City swimming pools and city recreation centers

Open space and maintenance assessment district offices

Testing, employment information center and background/fingerprinting offices within the personnel department

Your Safe Place – A Family Justice Center; anyone needing help in relation to domestic violence should call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657, or call 911 if it is immediate danger

San Diego police and fire services will not be impacted by the holiday.