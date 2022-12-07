SAN DIEGO — It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays!

For those who want to see the festive spirit in full force, there are lighting displays around San Diego County that will help brighten up your day.

Don’t be a Grinch and check out these lighting displays in the area:

EAST COUNTY

Candy Cane Lane (Poway)

Located on Hickory Street in Poway, feel free to walk or drive the courts that feature a row of decorated homes while sipping on a cup of hot cocoa. Lights will be on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Christmas.

Merritage Court (Scripps Ranch)

Merritage Court in Scripps Ranch (KSWB)

From Star Wars to Toy Story to Frosty, there’s a house for everyone to enjoy on Merritage Court. Neighbors must abide by a clause when they move in, requiring them to deck the halls and keep the holiday spirit alive.

NORTH COUNTY

Christmas Card Lane (Rancho Peñasquitos)

Celebrate the holidays with life-size cards and magical lights from dusk until 10 p.m. at 9190 Oviedo Street. Most of the lights will be going up the second week of December.

Carlsbad Christmas House

Enjoy a decked out Christmas house and snow machine every night at 7607 Romeria Street until Dec. 26 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. A food donation bin for canned goods will be set up in the driveway.

CENTRAL

Christmas Park in Clairemont

Christmas Park in Clairemont (KSWB)

More than 40 homes lit up with holiday lights can be found on the circular streets of Lana Drive and Jamar Drive off Mount Abernathy Avenue.

Belardo Lights (Tierrasanta)

Dedicated to bringing awareness for autism, the Schmika’s put together a lighting display as a form of therapy for Randy’s sons, Brandon and Stephen, who were both diagnosed with autism at 2 years old. The lights are on daily during the holiday season from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 5306 Belardo Drive.

SOUTH BAY

Christmas Circle (Chula Vista)

Head on over to Whitney and Mankato Streets to check an upward of 50 different homes that have decked the halls, or in this case home exteriors and yards, with holiday lights and displays. In the past, attendees have even reported online they were able to purchase hot chocolate at the entrance. Christmas Circle has a whopping 4.5 star rating on Yelp with one reviewer saying, “you can feel the Christmas spirit.”

Paradise Hills

There are a couple of locations in this southeastern neighborhood that, according to San Diego Family Magazine, show off lights, decorations and inflatables. Check out 2160 Reo Drive and then follow-up with a peak at 6134 Chadwick Avenue for some Southbay cheer.

The holiday season is full swing! Grab your sweaters and take a tour around the county to enjoy all the lights and festive displays that are sure to make you merry.