SAN DIEGO — A new vending machine in San Diego is supplying residents with something other than snacks and beverages.

The County Communications Office said Wednesday a naloxone, or Narcan, vending machine is now in operation at the McAlister South Bay Regional Recovery Center in Chula Vista, which is located at 1180 3rd Ave. Suite C-3.

Officials called the new addition a “groundbreaking resource” that is available for anyone in the region. You don’t have to be a member of the center to use it.

What is naloxone? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids when it’s given to a person in time. This includes excessive doses of heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medications.

The county said the new Narcan vending machine “will put opioid overdose medication in the hands of anyone who wants it, free of charge.”

The move is part of the county’s comprehensive Harm Reduction Plan.

If you or someone you know struggles with substance abuse, resources are available through the county’s behavior health services. More information on prevention programs and treatment services can be found here.

Officials say this is the first of many Narcan vending machines to pop up across the region as several more are expected to be installed in the county.