Where to find 9/11 tributes in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — As Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S., several tributes will be happening across San Diego County commemorating those who lost their lives on that fateful day.
The following events are slated for Saturday:
- San Diego Blood Bank: To commemorate 9/11, the San Diego Blood Bank is offering opportunities to donate blood at of its eight locations. Appointments are encouraged and available at SanDiegoBloodBank.org. Donors must be 17 years or older, weigh a minimum of 114 pounds and be in general good health. Mobile blood drives will also be available at the following:
VG Donut & Bakery – 106 Aberdeen Dr., Cardiff by the Sea, 92007
VFW Post 3795 – 212 W. Mission Rd., San Marcos 92069
- Coronado Fire Department (Fire Station 36 in Coronado at 6:45 a.m.): The Coronado Fire Department will hold a 9/11 memorial ceremony with Coronado firefighters, police, lifeguards and local military personnel expected in attendance. Local first responders will mark the attacks with an invocation, a moment of silence and a symbolic ringing of the station’s bell.
- Rotary 9/11 ceremony (Hotel Del Coronado’s Crown Room in Coronado at 8:00 a.m.): The Rotary District 5340, servicing San Diego and Imperial Counties, will be recognizing over 100 first responders.
- Junior Seau Oceanside Pier Amphitheatre (301 The Strand N in Oceanside at 8:30 a.m.): Oceanside’s police and fire departments will hold a remembrance ceremony at the Junior Seau Oceanside Pier Amphitheatre, which will include a ceremonial “last mile” walk. Staging begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Civic Center flagpole at City Hall. A flag salute, playing of “Taps” and remarks by officials will be part of the ceremony.
- San Diego 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race (Rancho Bernardo High School in Poway at 8:30 a.m.): Now in its 14th year, the 9/11 Heroes Run national race series will honor the lives lost on 9/11and in the wars since, along with veterans, military and first responders who served.
- Let’s Pray Coronado (Spreckels Park in Coronado at 9 a.m.): Let’s Pray Coronado will hold a special ceremony remembering 9/11. Bring your own blanket or chair.
- 9/11 Stair Climb (Harrah’s Resort Southern California at 10 a.m.): Harrah’s Resort Southern California and the Rincon Fire Department will be hosting a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Participants are invited to climb 110 flights of stairs, the height of the World Trade Center towers, in the North Tower of the resort.
- Homes For Our Troops (2906-2908 Hill Valley Drive in Escondido at 10 a.m.): HFOT will honor the Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance by holding Volunteer Day events to help landscape new specially adapted custom homes for Marine First Sergeant Ben Holmes and Marine Corporal Kionte Storey.
- USS Midway Museum (910 N. Harbor Dr. in Downtown San Diego at 2:30 p.m.): A memorial tribute will include a reading of the names of first responders who lost their lives in the attacks, a tolling of the bells with an emergency helicopter flyover, a 21-gun salute and a harbor police fireboat water display.
- Benefit Concert (Del Mar Surf Cup Sports Park in Del Mar at 7:30 p.m.): The open-air benefit concert under the starts will feature legendary saxophonist Branford Marsalis and conducted by David Chan.
