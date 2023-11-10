SAN DIEGO — Veterans Day weekend has arrived, and San Diego County will be honoring those who have served the U.S. Armed Forces throughout in region.

For those still looking for a way to celebrate the occasion, FOX 5 has created a compilation of Veterans Day events happening from North County to downtown.

North County

— Veterans Day Event & ‘Operation Homefront’ Quilt Auction (Carlsbad)

— Veterans Day Military Review & Flyover at the Army and Navy Academy (Carlsbad)

— VetFest and Parade (Escondido)

— Veterans Day Event at The Shoppes at Carlsbad (Carlsbad)

— Veterans Day Oceanside Beach Cleanup (Oceanside)

— Veterans Day at Northern Pine Brewing (Oceanside)

— Veterans Association of North County hosts annual Veterans Day Ceremony (Oceanside)

— Veterans Day Ceremony at Veteran Park (Poway)

— Veterans Day Celebration at Memorial Park (San Marcos)

East County

— Veterans Day Flag Raising/ Free Admission Day at the Water Conservation Garden (El Cajon)

— Veteran’s Day Celebration at My Space & Early Learning Time (La Mesa)

— Veteran’s Day Comedy Under the Stars at Bolt Brewery (La Mesa)

— Self Guided Tour of Santee Veterans Memorial and Bridge (Santee)

South Bay

— Military Appreciation Day at Dunes Park (Imperial Beach)

— Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony at Veterans Elementary School (Chula Vista)

— Veterans Day Observance at Memorial Park Bowl (Chula Vista)

— Bayfront Parade Band Review and Festival (Chula Vista)

— “Walk of Honor” at Veterans Park (Chula Vista)

San Diego

— San Diego Veterans Day Parade

— East Village Association’s First Annual ‘East Village SALUTES!’

— Military and Veterans Art Show at Museum of Contemporary Art Museum

— Military Ship Tours at Broadway Pier

— Veterans Day Boat Parade in San Diego Bay

— Veterans Day Concert Broadway Pier

— Innovation Zone showcase at the Port Pavilion Building

— Corvette Show: Military Family Fundraiser

— Salute to Service Festival at USS Midway Museum

— Red, White and Blue Salute at SeaWorld San Diego

— Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial Ceremony