SAN DIEGO — Veterans Day weekend has arrived, and San Diego County will be honoring those who have served the U.S. Armed Forces throughout in region.
For those still looking for a way to celebrate the occasion, FOX 5 has created a compilation of Veterans Day events happening from North County to downtown.
North County
— Veterans Day Event & ‘Operation Homefront’ Quilt Auction (Carlsbad)
— Veterans Day Military Review & Flyover at the Army and Navy Academy (Carlsbad)
— VetFest and Parade (Escondido)
— Veterans Day Event at The Shoppes at Carlsbad (Carlsbad)
— Veterans Day Oceanside Beach Cleanup (Oceanside)
— Veterans Day at Northern Pine Brewing (Oceanside)
— Veterans Association of North County hosts annual Veterans Day Ceremony (Oceanside)
— Veterans Day Ceremony at Veteran Park (Poway)
— Veterans Day Celebration at Memorial Park (San Marcos)
East County
— Veterans Day Flag Raising/ Free Admission Day at the Water Conservation Garden (El Cajon)
— Veteran’s Day Celebration at My Space & Early Learning Time (La Mesa)
— Veteran’s Day Comedy Under the Stars at Bolt Brewery (La Mesa)
— Self Guided Tour of Santee Veterans Memorial and Bridge (Santee)
South Bay
— Military Appreciation Day at Dunes Park (Imperial Beach)
— Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony at Veterans Elementary School (Chula Vista)
— Veterans Day Observance at Memorial Park Bowl (Chula Vista)
— Bayfront Parade Band Review and Festival (Chula Vista)
— “Walk of Honor” at Veterans Park (Chula Vista)
San Diego
— San Diego Veterans Day Parade
— East Village Association’s First Annual ‘East Village SALUTES!’
— Military and Veterans Art Show at Museum of Contemporary Art Museum
— Military Ship Tours at Broadway Pier
— Veterans Day Boat Parade in San Diego Bay
— Veterans Day Concert Broadway Pier
— Innovation Zone showcase at the Port Pavilion Building
— Corvette Show: Military Family Fundraiser
— Salute to Service Festival at USS Midway Museum
— Red, White and Blue Salute at SeaWorld San Diego
— Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial Ceremony