SAN DIEGO — Veterans Day weekend has arrived, and San Diego County will be honoring those who have served the U.S. Armed Forces throughout in region.

For those still looking for a way to celebrate the occasion, FOX 5 has created a compilation of Veterans Day events happening from North County to downtown.

North County

Veterans Day Event & ‘Operation Homefront’ Quilt Auction (Carlsbad)

Veterans Day Military Review & Flyover at the Army and Navy Academy (Carlsbad)

VetFest and Parade (Escondido)

Veterans Day Event at The Shoppes at Carlsbad (Carlsbad)

Veterans Day Oceanside Beach Cleanup (Oceanside)

Veterans Day at Northern Pine Brewing (Oceanside)

— Veterans Association of North County hosts annual Veterans Day Ceremony (Oceanside)

Veterans Day Ceremony at Veteran Park (Poway)

Veterans Day Celebration at Memorial Park (San Marcos)

East County

Veterans Day Flag Raising/ Free Admission Day at the Water Conservation Garden (El Cajon)

Veteran’s Day Celebration at My Space & Early Learning Time (La Mesa)

Veteran’s Day Comedy Under the Stars at Bolt Brewery (La Mesa)

Self Guided Tour of Santee Veterans Memorial and Bridge (Santee)

South Bay

Military Appreciation Day at Dunes Park (Imperial Beach)

Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony at Veterans Elementary School (Chula Vista)

Veterans Day Observance at Memorial Park Bowl (Chula Vista)

Bayfront Parade Band Review and Festival (Chula Vista)

“Walk of Honor” at Veterans Park (Chula Vista)

San Diego

San Diego Veterans Day Parade

East Village Association’s First Annual ‘East Village SALUTES!’

Military and Veterans Art Show at Museum of Contemporary Art Museum

Military Ship Tours at Broadway Pier

Veterans Day Boat Parade in San Diego Bay

Veterans Day Concert Broadway Pier

Innovation Zone showcase at the Port Pavilion Building

Corvette Show: Military Family Fundraiser

Salute to Service Festival at USS Midway Museum

Red, White and Blue Salute at SeaWorld San Diego

— Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial Ceremony