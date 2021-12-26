Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — From rare rainy weather and dropped cash on a freeway to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, San Diego County has experienced a lot of memorable moments this year.

As 2022 approaches, San Diegans are looking to give 2021 its proper send-off and start fresh. Here are some events in the area to ring in the new year.

FIREWORKS



Watch the breathtaking fireworks at the Embarcadero from some of the best spots including the San Diego Convention Center, Portside Pier, Seaport Village, SeaWorld San Diego, Shelter Island, Harbor Island and Coronado Ferry Landing.

PARTIES

Hotel Del Coronado New Year’s Eve Gala

Transport yourself back to the 1920s for an evening of dancing, live-action food stations, midnight champagne toast and open bar at a Roaring ’20s Speakeasy in the Crown Room.

NYE 2022 San Diego Bar Crawl

Move with the crowd and party at 10-plus participating bars in downtown San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. Receive a wristband, drink coupons and a map of the party route.

Big Night San Diego

Celebrate the new year in ten spectacular party areas at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront which has been transformed into “Countdown City.”

DINNER/DRINKS WITH A VIEW

Above Ash Social at Carte Hotel in Little Italy

Mister A’s in Downtown San Diego

Rustic Root in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter

Flagship Cruises on San Diego Bay

Check the event websites for the latest COVID-19 health and safety protocols.