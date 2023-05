SAN DIEGO — Service members can get free gas Monday in Poway.

In honor of Memorial Day, San Diego Honda Dealers will be pumping free gas for veterans, active duty and retired servicemembers at Circle K at 14863 Pomerado Road. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon and is first come, first served.

Veterans and military members will need to present a valid ID to take advantage of the offer.

Honda drivers are also eligible for free gas at the Circle K.