Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from San Diego between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

– Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 595

– Migration from Providence to San Diego: 670 (#13 most common destination from Providence)

– Net migration: 75 to San Diego

#49. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 600

– Migration from Charlotte to San Diego: 127 (#102 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 473 to Charlotte

#48. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 612

– Migration from Miami to San Diego: 540 (#58 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 72 to Miami

#47. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 613

– Migration from Orlando to San Diego: 295 (#59 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 318 to Orlando

#46. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 618

– Migration from Minneapolis to San Diego: 705 (#31 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 87 to San Diego

#45. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 628

– Migration from Santa Cruz to San Diego: 375 (#8 most common destination from Santa Cruz)

– Net migration: 253 to Santa Cruz

#44. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 644

– Migration from Yuma to San Diego: 470 (#3 most common destination from Yuma)

– Net migration: 174 to Yuma

#43. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 650

– Migration from Tampa to San Diego: 708 (#31 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 58 to San Diego

#42. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 650

– Migration from New Orleans to San Diego: 259 (#38 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 391 to New Orleans

#41. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 654

– Migration from Albuquerque to San Diego: 316 (#20 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 338 to Albuquerque

#40. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 667

– Migration from Hilton Head Island to San Diego: 1,769 (#1 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)

– Net migration: 1,102 to San Diego

#39. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 728

– Migration from El Paso to San Diego: 186 (#48 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 542 to El Paso

#38. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 746

– Migration from Provo to San Diego: 256 (#25 most common destination from Provo)

– Net migration: 490 to Provo

#37. Salinas, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 772

– Migration from Salinas to San Diego: 670 (#8 most common destination from Salinas)

– Net migration: 102 to Salinas

#36. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 821

– Migration from Bakersfield to San Diego: 949 (#7 most common destination from Bakersfield)

– Net migration: 128 to San Diego

#35. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 859

– Migration from Flagstaff to San Diego: 376 (#5 most common destination from Flagstaff)

– Net migration: 483 to Flagstaff

#34. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 876

– Migration from Colorado Springs to San Diego: 956 (#10 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 80 to San Diego

#33. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 903

– Migration from Hanford to San Diego: 331 (#8 most common destination from Hanford)

– Net migration: 572 to Hanford

#32. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 917

– Migration from San Luis Obispo to San Diego: 748 (#4 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)

– Net migration: 169 to San Luis Obispo

#31. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 1,009

– Migration from Baltimore to San Diego: 778 (#29 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 231 to Baltimore

#30. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 1,062

– Migration from Jacksonville to San Diego: 927 (#12 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 135 to Jacksonville

#29. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 1,128

– Migration from Austin to San Diego: 346 (#45 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 782 to Austin

#28. Boise City, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 1,176

– Migration from Boise City to San Diego: 318 (#15 most common destination from Boise City)

– Net migration: 858 to Boise City

#27. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 1,182

– Migration from Jacksonville to San Diego: 1,192 (#1 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 10 to San Diego

#26. El Centro, CA Metro Area

– Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 1,210

– Migration from El Centro to San Diego: 1,204 (#1 most common destination from El Centro)

– Net migration: 6 to El Centro

#25. Stockton, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 1,243

– Migration from Stockton to San Diego: 467 (#10 most common destination from Stockton)

– Net migration: 776 to Stockton

#24. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 1,356

– Migration from Oxnard to San Diego: 1,108 (#5 most common destination from Oxnard)

– Net migration: 248 to Oxnard

#23. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 1,375

– Migration from Bremerton to San Diego: 571 (#2 most common destination from Bremerton)

– Net migration: 804 to Bremerton

#22. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 1,391

– Migration from San Antonio to San Diego: 753 (#20 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 638 to San Antonio

#21. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 1,393

– Migration from Atlanta to San Diego: 779 (#55 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 614 to Atlanta

#20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 1,427

– Migration from Boston to San Diego: 1,619 (#19 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 192 to San Diego

#19. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 1,513

– Migration from Santa Maria to San Diego: 837 (#7 most common destination from Santa Maria)

– Net migration: 676 to Santa Maria

#18. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 1,548

– Migration from Urban Honolulu to San Diego: 2,003 (#4 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Net migration: 455 to San Diego

#17. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 1,603

– Migration from Tucson to San Diego: 1,063 (#2 most common destination from Tucson)

– Net migration: 540 to Tucson

#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 1,654

– Migration from Houston to San Diego: 1,013 (#30 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 641 to Houston

#15. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 1,796

– Migration from Denver to San Diego: 1,255 (#18 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 541 to Denver

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,952

– Migration from Chicago to San Diego: 3,805 (#17 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 1,853 to San Diego

#13. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 1,991

– Migration from Sacramento to San Diego: 2,058 (#8 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Net migration: 67 to San Diego

#12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 2,351

– Migration from New York to San Diego: 3,620 (#33 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 1,269 to San Diego

#11. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 2,591

– Migration from San Jose to San Diego: 2,875 (#7 most common destination from San Jose)

– Net migration: 284 to San Diego

#10. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 2,709

– Migration from Las Vegas to San Diego: 1,757 (#5 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 952 to Las Vegas

#9. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 2,803

– Migration from Portland to San Diego: 1,543 (#12 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 1,260 to Portland

#8. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 3,013

– Migration from Virginia Beach to San Diego: 3,137 (#3 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 124 to San Diego

#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 3,095

– Migration from Dallas to San Diego: 1,892 (#23 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,203 to Dallas

#6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 3,105

– Migration from Seattle to San Diego: 2,407 (#11 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 698 to Seattle

#5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 3,464

– Migration from Washington to San Diego: 3,936 (#12 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 472 to San Diego

#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 5,493

– Migration from Phoenix to San Diego: 2,740 (#11 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 2,753 to Phoenix

#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 6,265

– Migration from San Francisco to San Diego: 5,402 (#8 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 863 to San Francisco

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 16,420

– Migration from Los Angeles to San Diego: 17,598 (#3 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 1,178 to San Diego

#1. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 20,455

– Migration from Riverside to San Diego: 12,910 (#2 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 7,545 to Riverside

