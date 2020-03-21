Watch Now
Coronavirus cases by city in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Health officials released a breakdown of where San Diego County’s confirmed coronavirus cases are.

The information is based on infected individuals’ cities of residence. Information was only available for the 105 cases that had been confirmed as of Thursday. No city-by-city information was available for Friday’s updated number of 131 confirmed cases.

City/Unincorporated AreaCount
Carlsbad5
Chula Vista3
Encinitas3
Escondido3
Oceanside3
San Diego59
San Marcos3
Solana Beach2
Vista1
Ramona2
Rancho Santa Fe1
Unknown4
Federal quarantine8
Non-San Diego County residents8

