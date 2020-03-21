SAN DIEGO — Health officials released a breakdown of where San Diego County’s confirmed coronavirus cases are.
The information is based on infected individuals’ cities of residence. Information was only available for the 105 cases that had been confirmed as of Thursday. No city-by-city information was available for Friday’s updated number of 131 confirmed cases.
|City/Unincorporated Area
|Count
|Carlsbad
|5
|Chula Vista
|3
|Encinitas
|3
|Escondido
|3
|Oceanside
|3
|San Diego
|59
|San Marcos
|3
|Solana Beach
|2
|Vista
|1
|Ramona
|2
|Rancho Santa Fe
|1
|Unknown
|4
|Federal quarantine
|8
|Non-San Diego County residents
|8