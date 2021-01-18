What’s open, closed in San Diego on MLK Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – All San Diego administrative offices will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, but many other city functions will remain open.

Curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste will be collected as scheduled the week of Jan. 11 for customers served by the city’s Environmental Services Department.

San Diego’s Miramar Landfill and Miramar Recycling Center will be open.

Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open normal hours with holiday rates applied. All city skate parks will be open. City recreation centers are closed due to the COVID-19 public health order.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building.

Miramar Reservoir and Murray Reservoir will be open 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset. Barrett Reservoir will be open for waterfowl hunting by appointment only. All other city reservoirs will be closed. Chollas Lake will be open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones within the City of San Diego will continue to not be enforced. Red, white and blue zones are still enforced every day. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, please read posted signage.

Additional closures within San Diego on Monday:

— All libraries and book pickup service;

— City pools;

— The city’s refuse/recyclables container sales office on Miramar Place;

— Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices;

— The Testing, Employment Information Center and background/fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department; and

— The Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1- 888-385-4657.

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews will not be impacted by holiday closures.