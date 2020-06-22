What you need to know about local museums reopening

SAN DIEGO — Museums around the county are reopening this summer after closing due to COVID-19, and families looking for somewhere to take the kids will find new safety precautions in place if they decide to visit.

Many of the region’s 40-plus museums will reopen some time in July, and the county’s museum council has put together a guide to when families can expect exhibits to reopen, and what they’ll look like. Click here for the guide.

Balboa Park is home to some of San Diego’s best museums and other public spaces, including the Japanese Friendship Garden, which reopened Monday.

Mission San Luis Rey also reopened Monday, and the USS Midway Museum, Fleet Science Center, Birch Aquarium and Natural History Museum will all welcome back visitors July 1.

Guests will be asked to wear face-coverings, admission will be limited to allow for social distancing, new cleaning protocols will be followed and temperature checks may be in place, among other measures. Visitors should check the individual institutions’ websites for more detailed instructions.

The county’s museums range as far north as Oceanside and as far south as San Ysidro.