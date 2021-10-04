What will the holidays look like this year? Fauci says too early to tell

SAN DIEGO — The CDC is once again encouraging families to celebrate the holidays virtually, citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

With Halloween weeks away, a lot of families are wondering what trick-or-treating might look like this year and the same goes for Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said kids can trick-or-treat safely this year, adding “if you’re able to be outdoors, absolutely.”

As for holiday celebrations later this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview over the weekend that it’s “just too soon to tell” whether gatherings should be limited for the second year in a row. He says Americans need to focus on getting cases down and lowering the number of new infections.

The CDC guidance on holiday celebrations, updated on Oct. 1, says the safest way to celebrate the holidays is virtually, with people who live with you or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others.

The agency is urging Americans to make sure they’re fully vaccinated if eligible and if you are going to someone’s house, the CDC says outdoor parties are safer than indoor. The CDC says those who decide to celebrate in-person indoors should wear masks and if you’re not feeling well, it’s best to stay home.

This could all change with Thanksgiving and Christmas still months away.