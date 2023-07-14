SAN DIEGO — This weekend, San Diego will be filled with music and celebration. San Diego Pride kicks off Friday with the Spirit of Stonewall Rally.

To avoid frustration and a waste of time, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is mapping out another way to get around this weekend.

“I’m going to take the bus or a Lyft so I don’t get my makeup messed up, because it’s going to be hot and sweaty,” said Lola Masinton-Bonner, who is attending their first San Diego Pride.

MTS is making sure thousands of people do not have tp put the brakes on their Pride parade and festival plans.

“I got my outfit ready to go. I hope meet other sisters, community, other non-binary folks, trans folks,” Masinton-Bonner said.

The Pride parade starts at University Ave and Normal Street. MTS bus routes 7 and rapid 215 have direct service to University Avenue and Park Blvd to catch the parade.

Free parade shuttles are available: Bus routes 7 to Park Blvd and Presidents Way, Rapid 215 at Park Blvd and Naval Hospital or Park Blvd and Inspiration Point Way.

Getting into the Pride festival at Balboa Park on Saturday and Sunday, visitors can take bus routes 3 or 120 to Fourth Ave to Fifth Ave and Laurel.

Most people said it is not worth it to drive yourself.

Michael Robson, a stylist at Gila Rut Aveda Salon, said “the parking situation here was horrible, it’s always horrible. There is always one way in and one way out.”

“I’m going to be taking an UBER over to the zoo from South Park and then I am going to walk through the park,” Robson said.

Some people are lucky to live close enough to walk or know someone who does.

Jay Warren is planning to run the San Diego Pride 5K on Saturday. Warren said he is going to park at his friend’s house.

“I live in North Park, so I’ll drive over here, park in his garage. And then we are working tomorrow, setting up the 5K,” Warren said.

MTS buses will run every 15 minutes or better.