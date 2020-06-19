What to expect as San Diego Zoo, Safari Park reopen this weekend

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo and Safari Park both reopen this weekend after closing in mid-March due to the coronavirus, and staff members say families should expect some health and safety changes that will tweak the way they visit.

“We’ve enacted a range of temporary changes at both the Zoo and Safari Park to ensure a safe and healthy guest experience, and comply with guidelines outlined by local and state health authorities,” the park said in a news release.

Those changes, according to the parks, include:

Limited dining and shopping experiences

Reducing the number of guests on grounds at a given time

Increasing the number of handwashing and sanitizing locations

Maintaining robust cleaning routines

Adding one-way path modifications and barriers

Requiring the wearing of face coverings and observing social distancing practices.

The Zoo’s Guided Bus Tour, Kangaroo Bus and Skyfari Aerial Tram, and the Safari Park’s Africa Tram will all be unavailable at first, with plans to open later.

Other activities that generally include larger crowds, including some shows, tours and Safari experiences, will also not reopen until a later date.