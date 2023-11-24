SAN DIEGO — Got leftover food scraps from Thanksgiving? The Environmental Services Department with the City of San Diego is advising the public to recycle organic waste.

The new organic waste recycling program, which looks to achieve Zero Waste by 2040 and accelerate progress toward the City’s climate action goals, aims to recycle food scraps, food-soiled paper and yard trimmings, according to city officials.

“When organic waste is recycled, it becomes a renewable resource – creating compost to nourish our gardens, parks, farms, and open spaces, and even producing renewable natural gas that could be used for cooking, powering engines and more,” the city said on its website.

So, how do you recycle your food scraps?

First, you place your food scraps (fruit, vegetables, meat, bones, eggshells and food-soiled paper) into a kitchen pail or other collection container. Then, you empty the container into a green bin outside for weekly collection. Other things like yard waste can also go in the green bin.

If you live in an apartment or condo, residents can toss out their food scraps in the property’s common organic waste collection bin which will be collected by a private waste hauler.