SAN DIEGO — With Imperial Beach and Coronado’s Silver Strand residents impacted by a boil water advisory Thursday, it’s a good reminder to know what to do during this type of situation.

A boil water advisory, usually issued by local health officials, indicates that there is bacteria in your community’s water and that you should use bottled water or boil tap water, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC provided tips for the following actions: drinking, handwashing, bathing and showering, brushing teeth, washing dishes, laundry, cleaning, caring for pets, garden and houseplants.

Drinking

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking and cooking food.

Bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute if no bottled water is available. For locations above 6,500 feet, boil for three minutes. Once the water is done with boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

Even if you have filtered water, boil it.

Do not use ice and water from any appliance connected to your water line.

For infants, breastfeeding is the best feeding option. If you formula feed your child, utilize ready-to-use formula if possible.

Handwashing

Washing your hands with tap water and soap during a boil water advisory is allowed in many cases. Local public health officials should provide guidance on it.

Scrub your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, followed by rinsing them well under running water.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Bathing and showering

Try not to swallow any water if bathing or showering.

Consider giving babies and young children a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth

Do not use tap water to brush teeth. Make sure it is bottled or boiled water.

Washing dishes

Use disposable plates, cups and utensils, if possible.

If the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66°Celsius) or the dishwater has a sanitizing cycle, dishwashers are generally safe to use.

All baby bottles should be sanitized

When washing dishes by hand, be sure to wash and rinse the dishes using hot water. Then in a separate basin, add one teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. For at least one minute, soak the rinsed dishes in the water, followed by letting the dishes air dry completely before using again.

Laundry

Washing clothes is safe to partake in.

Cleaning

Use bottled water, boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach [PDF – 1 page] to clean washable toys and surfaces.

Caring for pets

Pets should be given bottled water or boiled water that has cooled.

Caring for garden and houseplants

Tap water can be used for household plants and gardens.