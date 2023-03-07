CHULA VISTA, Calif. — New tenant protection provisions adopted by the Chula Vista City Council last year went into effect at the beginning of March, becoming the first municipality in the region to implement stronger eviction-prevention requirements than state law.

The statewide “California Tenant Protection Act,” which has been in place since Jan. 1, 2020, requires landlords to provide tenants with notice of the law, just cause and specific reasons for termination of a tenancy.

Chula Vista’s new ordinance goes beyond those requirements, further limiting acceptable reasons and responsibilities for a landlord when they go to evict a tenant.

The ordinance was aimed at lowering the amount of “no-fault evictions,” or terminations of a renter agreement where the tenant did not violate the lease agreement.

These kinds of evictions are generally reserved for landlords when they are seeking to do substantial remodels to a property or the owner intends to remove the units from the market entirely.

Of the revisions made by the Chula Vista City Council, landlords will now be required to provide additional notification if a landlord rents or owns three or more residential units, operates real estate investment trusts or manages a commercial apartment or condo complex.

Additional requirements for landlords under the measure include:

Notify the city regarding a termination of tenancy.

Provide relocation assistance to tenants impacted by a no-fault eviction.

Additional notice for tenants to address “curable” just-cause evictions.

Chula Vista residents are encouraged to visit the city’s website to view more information on tenant and landlord rights under current eviction guidelines.

According to Chula Vista officials, more than 42% of available housing in the city and 44% of all Chula Vista renters are currently paying more than half of their income towards housing costs, as local rents have increased over the last year.

The City of San Diego is seeking to also adopt similar regulations that codify and strengthen tenant protections for its renters.

Last December, Mayor Todd Gloria and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera announced a framework for new protections that would include relocation assistance or rent waivers, property exemptions, more services for seniors and disabled residents to ease finding housing for rent and more time for renters to fix violations that may be a cause for eviction.

The City of San Diego measure is expected to be brought before the City Council sometime in the next few months.