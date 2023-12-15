SAN DIEGO — The economic news coming from all corners seems to be on the up swing with the Dow hitting an all time high of 37,248, unemployment at 3.7%, GDP at 5.2%, and interest rates holding steady.

Fears of a recession are starting to subside, and consumer confidence is ramping up just in time for Christmas.

The Federal Reserve is now speaking about a healthier outlook on inflation as mortgage rates have dropped from a high of 8% to 6.5% in a matter of days, signally to some experts that the housing standoff of 2023 might be breaking up.

“Now I think when they start to see some relief in payment and they start to see some affordability, then they are going to jump out in the market. Everything looks like rates, of course, are on the decline, start to get a little more favorable for buyers out there,” said Scott Swartz, vice president of Ogrin Point Mortgage.

With more sellers seeing money becoming cheaper, home sales experts believe more sellers will see 2024 as a time to possibly trade homes.

“Because of the FED indicating that next year is going to be very positive, so once they’ve indicated that you’ll see the job market recover,” said Swartz. “You’ll see less signs of inflation, recession, things like that start to easy. Then the bond market gets healthier and then you start to see interest rates decline.”

All eyes are now on the Federal Reserve for 2024 hoping to see the new year become more prosperous for everyone.