SAN DIEGO — We’ve all been there: staring down the trash can and recycling bin, clutching something we need to throw away but unsure where to toss it.

Recycling is a powerful tool for cutting waste and aiding the environment, but throwing dirty or improperly sorted items into the blue bin does more harm than good. To cut out the guesswork, California put together a database to help residents determine what exactly gets recycled in their local curbside program.

The city of San Diego’s guidelines are generally applicable, but feel free to search the database for your specific city’s program if you live elsewhere in San Diego County, including Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, La Mesa, El Cajon and Chula Vista.

For now, here’s a closer look at the San Diego Environmental Services program:

What can I recycle?

Blue bin recycling Do include: Aluminum and steel bottles and cans

Aluminum foil and trays

Glass bottles and jars

Boxes and cardboard

Mixed paper and shredded paper

Food and beverage paper cartons

Plastic: Bottles, cups, containers, jugs, trays, buckets, tubs and toys

Styrofoam packaging and drink containers Green bin Do include: Grass clippings

Flowers

Leaves

Wood

Untreated, unpainted wood

Shrub and tree trimming

Undecorated Christmas trees





Do NOT include: Plastic bags, plastic wrap

Food or liquid

Hoses

Clothing

Wires, electronics, batteries

Fluorescent light bulbs

Compostable and biodegradable plastics Do NOT include: Pet poop

Plant pots

Dirt

Rocks

Plant tags

How clean does recycling have to be?

“Empty and dry” are the key words used by the state of California when generally describing how to prepare your blue bin recyclables.

Ahead of Earth Day, review this guide from the City of San Diego on recycling, including tips for home composters. (Photo: SD Environmental Services)

Contrary to what you may have been taught, you do not have to rinse out containers before you recycle. Instead, the state says to shake or wipe out any liquid or food, then leave the items to dry right side up in the recycling bin.

Keep in mind: If the item you’re tossing out isn’t easy to empty and leave clean, you probably shouldn’t recycle it.

A hastily-rinsed food container with dirty water and sauce stuck to the sides is better off in the trash can. When that food mess spreads to other items in the blue bin, it all becomes less likely to actually get recycled, according to the state.

“Containers with liquid or food can spoil everyone’s recycling in a collection truck,” a warning on California’s I Recycle Smart site reads.

Want to learn more? Check out the state’s tips on recycling food scraps and watch CalRecycle videos for further tips.