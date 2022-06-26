SAN DIEGO – Officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection want to remind residents to be prepared for peak fire season this summer after several brush fires over the past several weeks.

“The fuels are ready to burn, the grass, the brush, it’s all going to be very receptive,” said Cal Fire Captain Thomas Shoots.

Cal Fire says fire season is now year-round in San Diego, but the high temperatures and dry months make summer the peak season.

Several brush fires broke out around the county this week, one started by a car in Poway.

“A catalytic converter piece was found at the point of origin, so just the little things like maintaining your vehicle making sure if you are trailing especially after moving into fourth of July weekend you are being really safe you are not dragging chains your trailer is maintained and that your vehicle is completely good to go and you are not risking starting a new fire,” said Capt. Shoots.

With temperatures set to increase this month, Shoots says everyone in San Diego needs to be prepared in case of an evacuation.

“Everybody needs to be ready, everyone needs to have a go-bag, everyone needs to have an evacuation plan, for your family and make sure your kids know about it. Make sure you have a plan for your kids and your pets and livestock, and start thinking about all the stuff now,” he said.

An important tip in case of an emergency: always listen to law enforcement for the safety of the community and others.

“Figuring all that stuff out now while you have plenty of time is the way to do it and if anybody ever has questions, they can always reach out to us on social media at Cal fire San Diego and we will help them figure that out,” said Captain Shoots.

To help with your fire checklist, you can check out Cal Fire’s recommendations HERE.