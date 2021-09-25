‘What a tragic situation’: Padres fans react to deadly fall at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres fans were horrified after a mother and child fell to their deaths Saturday afternoon from Petco Park’s third level near the concourse dining area.

Police say the two victims, a 40 and 2-year-old, fell an estimated six stories onto Tony Gwynn Drive and L Street outside of the stadium. The incident was reported by police at around 3:50 p.m. in the Gaslamp Quarter, just before the Padres-Braves game started at 4:15 p.m.

“My heart goes out to the families,” Padres fan Jim Rouse said. “What a tragic, tragic situation.”

Rouse said he got a text message from the Omni San Diego Hotel that “basically said medical emergency.”

“Bridge is shut down and then they gave instructions on how to get out of the park,” he said.

Police are investigating whether the fall was an accident.

“We do not know the circumstances surrounding it,” says San Diego Police Lieutenant Andra Brown. “We do not know if it was accidental or intentional.”

Police say they are speaking with the father at the scene. Authorities are asking any fans who may have witnessed the fall to come forward.

“It’s a tragic event,” says Lt. Brown. “We feel horrible for the families and our hearts obviously go out to the family members, but also the people here that potentially could be traumatized.”

Craig Hughner, the Vice President of Communications for the Padres, also released a statement.

“We are aware of the incident on Tony Gwynn Dr. and first responders are on scene. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time. All media inquiries should be directed to SDPD.”