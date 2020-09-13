Westfield UTC to host drive-in movies

SAN DIEGO — Westfield UTC is transforming one of its parking lots into a drive-in movie theater.

Four movies are scheduled to air during the next two weeks. General admission tickets for the movies are $30 per car or $50 for VIP.

Westfield said the drive-in movies are happening through a partnership with San Diego International Film Festival.

Spots are limited due to social distancing and organizers say tickets will sell out.

Vehicles will be spaced six feet apart and families are welcome to pick up take-out to enjoy inside your car during the film.

Film schedule:

Friday, September 18 – Knives Out

Saturday, September 19 – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Friday, September 25 – The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

Saturday, September 26 – Yesterday

Click here to buy tickets or learn more.