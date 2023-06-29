SAN DIEGO — The west side floating docks at the Shelter Island Boat Launching Ramp are closed due to structural damage, the Port of San Diego announced Thursday.

The docks are closed for public safety concerns as Port engineers work to assess the cause and extent of the damage to determine what repairs are needed.

Port officials are requesting the public’s patience as they expect backups and delays over the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Only the east side floating docks at the boat launch ramp are available at this time, Port spokesperson Brianne Mundy Page said in a news release.

The Port of San Diego said they are expediting repairs and will keep the public posted on when the west side floating docks are anticipated to open.

No timeline on how long the repairs would take were immediately given.

In addition to the Shelter Island boat launching ramps, the San Diego Bay also has ramps at Pepper Park in National City, Bayfront Park/J Street Marina in Chula Vista and Glorietta Bay in Coronado.