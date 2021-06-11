‘We’re not gonna stop’: Family grows frustrated as search for missing Chula Vista mom marches on

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – With a trailer hitched to the back of their truck, Richard and Maricris Drouaillet have committed to living their lives on the road these past five months.

The Riverside couple have sacrificed just about everything to search for Maricris’s sister, Chula Vista resident Maya Millete, who last was seen Jan. 7 near her home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos. Numerous community searches and public pleas for information have thus far yielded no trace of Millete or her whereabouts.

“She quit her job,” Richard said of his wife. “Everything is out of pocket, and it’s just not right.”

From underwater drones to radios to metal detectors, the search for Millete has come at a tremendous financial cost to the family. But it’s not only money, but time in driving hundreds of miles to search various locations for any sign of their missing family member.

“We’re not gonna stop,” Maricris said. “We’re gonna be having another search area next weekend.”

When they received a call from detectives this week, asking Maya’s family and friends to come in and help with the investigation, it struck a chord.

“It angered us,” Maricris said. Her husband added, “That’s one way to put it.”

At the time of Millete’s disappearance, it was noted her car was left in the driveway of the Chula Vista home she shared with her husband and three small children. Her phone was turned off and her credit cards were unused. In many ways, it seems as though she’s just disappeared.

Police have served more than 30 search warrants and interviewed more than 60 people, but the case remains classified as a search for a missing person. Chula Vista police declined to comment Friday to FOX 5, as the department only provides updates on the case every two weeks.

The next update from police is scheduled for June 16.

Unfortunately, Maricris fears the worst. That’s why she wanted to team up with investigators to try to find Millete. She said that really hasn’t happened until this week.

“It does feel frustrating to the family that they are just now starting to do that after five or six months of her missing,” she said. “They could have done that at the beginning. Now they want to go search these areas that we told them to go search back in January, that those are important areas to search.”

The family and volunteers will continue their search Saturday and Sunday at Mt. Miguel.