‘We’re devastated’: Sister of woman found dead in trash can pleads for answers

SAN DIEGO – The sister of Candice Morgan, the 41-year-old woman found dead in a trash can this week in Little Italy, is devastated and searching for answers in the case.

Morgan’s body was discovered shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of State Street, according to San Diego police. Detectives say Morgan was homeless and known to frequent the Mission Valley area.

“We’re devastated,” Jeana Morgan Abughuwaleh said. “We’re just devastated how something like this could happen.”

Abughuwaleh, who lives in New Mexico, described her sister as a “free spirit.” She doesn’t know why Morgan was living on the streets and can’t believe someone potentially could have done this to her.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office’s report on Morgan is sealed as her death is being investigated.

“She didn’t deserve this at all,” she said. “No one deserves this kind of treatment.”

Abughuwaleh is attempting to move forward with costly funeral and travel expenses. She’s launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with the costs, as she is on Social Security Disability Insurance.

“I need to get out there,” Abughuwaleh said.

As detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of Morgan’s death, Abughuwaleh says that she will remember her sister not as a victim dumped in Little Italy, but for her character.

“She was beautiful and had lots of character,” Abughuwaleh said. “She was uplifting.”