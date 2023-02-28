SAN DIEGO – Marine Corps Recruits Depot San Diego (MCRD) has become a lot cuter with its newest mascot – a four-month-old Bulldog!

MCRD announced Tuesday that puppy “Bruno,” still must undergo training. “Bruno” was born on Oct. 22, 2022, and his name was inspired by the fallen Maj. Gen. Bruno Hochmuth.

Bruno has a pretty busy schedule ahead of him as he will take part in events like family day, motivational runs, graduation ceremonies, and several community relations and recruiting events.

Hochmuth was a first general officer that was killed during the Vietnam War, he was also the commanding general of the depot from Nov. 1963 to Feb. 1967, according to MCRD.

He had several medals and awards under his name including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with Combat “V” (Valor), the Navy Commendation Medal with Gold Star in lieu of a second award and the Purple Heart with Gold Star

The bulldog has been the mascot of the MCRD for more than 100 years.