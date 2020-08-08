Weekend forecast: Sunny skies expected over San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, CA – AUGUST 07: A surfer stands in front of Scripps Pier on the Pacific Ocean on August 7, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Most areas in San Diego County will see sunny skies Saturday, with temperatures running a couple of degrees higher than Friday at most valley, mountain and desert sites, while coastal areas will have little temperature change, forecasters said.

High temperatures on the coast Saturday will be 70-75 degrees, with overnight lows 57-62. Highs in the inland valleys will be 76-81, with overnight lows 56-61. Highs in the western valleys will be 79-84 and in the foothills, 86-91.

An upper ridge will bring warmer days and a shallower marine layer next week, and the potential for hot weather next weekend, the National Weather Service said.

A new south swell will bring higher surf and stronger rip currents to the beaches Monday through Wednesday, the NWS said. Surf of 3-5 feet with some sets to 4 feet was expected in San Diego County.