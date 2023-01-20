SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, who is accused of murdering his wife May “Maya” Millete, continued Friday.

Larry is accused of murdering Maya, who was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021, near her home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista. Two days later, her sister reported Maya as missing.

A timeline of the events leading up to and after her disappearance can be found here.

On Thursday, Maya’s close friend and godmother to her son testified about Larry’s alleged control over her social media accounts and finances.

Maya’s brother, Jaypie Tabalanza, also continued on the stand, testifying that Larry changed stories about what he was doing the day after Maya went missing.

A recap of Thursday’s testimonies can be found here.

The hearing began last Wednesday at the downtown San Diego courthouse and is expected to last several weeks, with over 20 witnesses expected to testify.

If convicted, Larry faces life in prison, according to San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.