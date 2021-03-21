‘We will find answers:’ Family, volunteers continue search for missing Chula Vista mom

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — New community members are stepping up in a big way to help find missing Chula Vista mom May “Maya” Millete.

The mom of three hasn’t been seen for more than 10 weeks. Lily Burke is one of five women spearheading weekend searches to help find Maya.

“We probably talk throughout like 18 hours of the whole waking day,” Burke said. “It’s a nonstop thing. I mean, we all have our own lives, but at the same time, this is our life as well.”

The group of five calls themselves “Maya Millete’s Search Warriors.” They plan and organize search parties to take some weight off the family’s shoulders.

“It’s just been like this little nucleus of a tight bond of helping each other and helping the family,” Burke said.

They’ve helped further search efforts with a water drone, drone pilot volunteers and divers, who reached out to help find Maya on top of the dozens of ground searchers. Most of the search warriors never met Maya but say they felt drawn to help.

“She’s from within the community. My children used to go to the same school,” Lucy Cordero said.

Some of the women have experience when it comes to missing persons cases, including Cordero.

“It’s a little more personal, you know? I had a sister who went missing in the late 90s so I know how that feels. So it’s a lot of heart, a lot of heart,” Cordero said. “Thankfully for us, we found our sister. But the nightmare that we went through is just something that I don’t want anybody to ever go through, and I know what the family is feeling right now.”

Maya’s sister and brother-in-law Maricris and Richard Drouaillet have been at the searches while Maya’s husband Larry has not. A search warrant was served at Maya and Larry’s home almost two months ago but police have been tight-lipped about the case.



“We will find answers, eventually,” Richard Drouaillet said. “We just have to keep doing what we’re doing, keep that pressure on the police department to keep moving forward. Don’t let it become a cold case. We’re not going to allow that — we’re going to get answers.”



Maricris Drouaillet said the searches haven’t turned up much so far besides some clothing that could only possibly tie to Maya.

“We have to find our sister,” Maricris Drouaillet said Sunday.

With more technology added to the searches, they hope to find clues to Maya’s disappearance. Anyone who would like to help the family, can do so here.