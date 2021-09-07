‘We were scared for our lives’: Witnesses shaken by shooting near Belmont Park

Witnesses spoke out Tuesday about a shooting near Belmont Park that wounded one woman and had others ducking for cover.

The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to a watch commander. Police say it stemmed from an argument between a group of four men just east of the bathrooms near 3150 Mission Boulevard.



“If I was in the front seat, I’m sure it would have been a head shot,” witness Kelley Sexton said.

Sexton says the Labor Day Mission Beach shooting is just the latest gun violence in a string of shootings over the last few weeks near Belmont Park.

“We were scared for our lives,” she said. “I really thought it was it.”

Sexton and her husband Tony Petro had spent the day selling jewelry for the holiday weekend. While she says she was resting in her camper around 9:30 p.m., two gunmen starting shooting at one another and the married couple was caught in the crossfire.

“I told my girl, don’t get out until we find out what happens,” Petro said.

The couple was uninjured, but a friend of theirs was shot in the back and taken to the hospital.

“She’s OK,” Sexton said. “She had surgery and it was through and through, so she’s very, very lucky.”

Now, locals are shaken after dealing with consistent gun violence.

“These shootings has got to stop,” she said. “We need to find a way, I mean police can’t be there are the time.”

While locals say they’ve seen conspicuous gang activity where the shooting took place, the San Diego Police Department is now stepping up their presence in the area. The search is on for the group involved in the gunfire.